SWLA Arrest Report - May 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 23, 2022.

JR Wilson, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; battery.

Randall Martin Cormier, 40, Vinton: Residential contractor fraud under $5,000 (2 charges).

Derick Jerome Hardy, 45, Lake Charles: No insurance for vehicle; property damage with intent to defraud.

Charles M. Berry Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; must have vehicle license (2 charges).

Lakyn Laclaire Ruston, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; second-degree rape; false imprisonment; contempt of court.

Patience Renee Perritt, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); issuing worthless checks under $1,000; probation violation (2 charges).

Shawna Nicole Roussell, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Terry Lee Harvey, 57, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Donavon Lrhon McZeal, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; obstruction of justice; resisting a police officer with force; maintaining false records.

Patrick Galmore Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Darrius Javante Jackson, 24, Westlake: Property damage under $50,000.

Kamie Marie Dupre, 26, Cut Off: Possession of marijuana; theft under $5,000; monetary instrument abuse (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; conspiracy.

Jashone Dean Beverly, 21, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.

Roger Dean Delafosse, 31, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Keith Charles Jefferson Jr., 21, New Orleans: Contempt of court.

Martin Thorp Hebdon, 65, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; obstruction of justice.

Randle James Batiste, 40, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Jeremy Anthony Marshall, 30, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Mathellis Belden Wilson, 56, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer.

