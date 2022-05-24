50/50 Thursdays
Pickering High School cancels school uniform policy

Pickering High School is removing their school uniform policy after a parent survey voted to...
Pickering High School is removing their school uniform policy after a parent survey voted to return to the standard dress code created by the Vernon Parish School Board.(Associated Press)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Pickering High School is removing their school uniform policy after a parent survey voted to return to the standard dress code created by the Vernon Parish School Board.

“The policy of the Vernon Parish School Board shall be that no mode of attire will be considered proper for school wear that distracts from or disrupts classroom and school decorum, creates a safety concern or possibly creates a health concern,” Pickering High said in a Facebook post. “The principle of each school will make the final decision as to what is considered proper or improper dress according to the following minimum guidelines.”

VPSB said students are expected to dress in an appropriate manner that is clean and in good taste. Extremes in style, fit and grooming are not permitted.

The new dress code policy will be enforced at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.

