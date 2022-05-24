50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Minnesota Lynx to retire LSU legend Seimone Augustus number 33

Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) shoots the ball in the second half of a WNBA...
Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) shoots the ball in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 83-74.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WAFB) - The Minnesota Lynx have announced that they will retire LSU legend Seimone Augustus number 33 this season. Her number will be the second number to be retired in team history.

Augustus’ jersey retirement will take place on Sunday, May 29 at 5:25 p.m. she currently is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Spark. Augustus was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WBNA Draft and was a core piece in the Lynx winning all four championships in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

The former Capitol High School star is the Lynx franchise leader in total points with 5,881, field goals with 2,401, games played 370 and games started with 365.

At LSU she was a two-time All-American and won the Naismith College Player of the Year, Wooden Award, and Wade Trophy in 2005 and 2006. She also was a key piece in helping the Tigers reach four straight Final Fours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

McNeese softball downed Notre Dame, 11-1, in the opening round of the Evanston Regional.
The future is bright for McNeese softball
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10)
Zachary High 4-star QB Eli Holstein commits to Tide
F
McNeese, Southeastern renew rivalry in Southland Championship Series
(Source: MGN)
This day in history: Minnesota Timberwolves almost relocate to New Orleans