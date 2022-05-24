50/50 Thursdays
Loved ones gather to honor Sulphur teen killed in crash

By Andrea Robinson and KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A community dealing with heartbreak after the weekend crash that killed 18-year-old Jesse Harmon.

A memorial has been set up at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue where she died.

Harmon died in a two-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Saturday. She had received her high school diploma and attended graduation just hours before the fatal crash.

“We just didn’t want to believe it was real at first. It didn’t really process that we’ll never talk to her again, we’ll never make a joke with her again. We’ll never dance with her again. It just didn’t click at first,” Kelsey Keiser said.

Keiser along with Alyssa Hennessey and Kadence Pickle were the three other senior graduates on Harmon’s dance team and her friends. The three were at the memorial Monday afternoon to take part in a balloon release with the rest of the Twisters dance team and Harmon’s family.

“Once it was confirmed it hit really hard,” Hennessey said.

“I just immediately started thinking about all the memories that I had with Jesse, just how special she was to me. She was definitely one of my best friends,” Pickle said.

Her teammates said Harmon held the team accountable at practice.

“She wouldn’t let anyone else slack off at practice because she wouldn’t,” Pickle said.

They said Harmon always had their backs and she was often telling them stories to make them laugh.

“If it wasn’t for Jesse, we wouldn’t have been laughing near as much as we had these past three years,” Twisters coach Holly Beth Land said.

Harmon’s teammates and coach agree that Harmon was fearless, bold, funny and loyal and said they want her to be remembered in that way.

“It’s hard to find somebody who is bold and stands up for themselves and is still genuine in their soul and just loves and is loyal. So, I hope that like her legacy of loyalty and genuineness can live on,” Land said.

Land said Harmon set a mold for others to follow and said she always gave everything, especially dance, her all.

“Because of no matter what happened in her day, as soon as she walked into twisters, she was the epitome of what I want my team to forever be,” Harmon said.

Land said she’s thankful her teammates have each other to lean on as they mourn Jesse Harmon’s death.

