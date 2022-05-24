Jury rules in favor of Lake Charles’ couple insurance case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “I even had to see a doctor about anxiety, because I had been out of my house for so long and not being able to be home,’ Tammy Guillory said. “The place you call home.”

Tammy and Charles Guillory have called a travel trailer their home for nearly two years - a travel trailer that is parked outside of their seemingly fine brick home, but their house is just a shell, as Guillory explains her house was a complete loss during Hurricane Laura.

“You are looking out the door at the house you can’t live in,” Guillory said.

Guillory said she was in a battle of phone tag with her insurance company, Louisiana Farm Bureau – always receiving the runaround but never receiving the money to fix their home.

“We didn’t have the money to put the house back together once we gutted it out,” Guillory said.

That’s when they took legal action. Michael Cox, attorney for the Guillory’s said the insurance provider failed to payout within 30 days of proof of loss, as required by the law.

“Because they had paid the policy limit late, the company is responsible for about $390,000 in damages and penalties,” Cox said. “With attorney fees, that comes out over $500,000, which is well over 30 times what the insurance company had offered before trial.”

“I feel a sense of, I can exhale now, because we can move forward and finish our house,” Guillory said.

The deadline to file a Hurricane Laura-related claim is August 27th.

