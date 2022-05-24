The future is bright for McNeese softball

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the Cowgirls came up short of their goal of winning their first-ever regional, McNeese did make history this season. The Pokes won a pair of games against a nationally ranked Notre Dame team, making it to a regional final for the first time. Those wins, which included a run-rule victory over the Irish, gained the Pokes some national recognition. According to Google Trends, McNeese softball has been searched more in the past week than any time over the last five years.

“Anytime we can put ourselves on the national scene and people around the country can identify with McNeese State University it’s a plus for us,” said Cowgirl Head Coach James Landreneau. “I think we are trending right where we want to be. As you start to reflect, for my kids I am happy because hopefully, they get the respect that they belong there, and the first game wasn’t a fluke and they proved that they could play.”

With the numerous key contributors likely returning, McNeese should be set up for another successful season in 2023, but Landreneau wants to continue to see his team improve during the offseason.

“Yeah, you did something last year? but that’s last year,” said Landreneau. “Like how are you going to be better this year, what are you going to do in the off-season to make yourself a little bit better softball player? If we take the mindset of, we are close but we know where we can get better, then we will look for a better season.”

A season that perhaps can finally see the Cowgirls in a Super Regional.

“We will definitely set new goals, but obviously we still haven’t won a regional and that is always going to be a goal that we have to take that next step,” said Landreneau.

McNeese coaches will hold closeout meetings with players this week before the rest of the off-season begins.

