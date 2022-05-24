FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered downpours this afternoon, more storms for Wednesday

Rain chances remain high of this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few scattered showers and storms moved through southern portions of the area late Monday bringing heavy downpours and some additional rainfall fall for areas under the extreme drought. Good news for us is that more rain is on the way for this afternoon and that will continue to help with the drought situation as temperatures remain on the cooler side. Heavy rainfall will be possible through Wednesday as well with our next cold front beginning to approach before drier and warmer weather arrives to end the week.

Rain and some heavy at times will return Wednesday (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning our temperatures are off to a pleasant start once again as many areas are sitting in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s with a light breeze out of the east. Most areas are remaining on the drier side, but a few downpours have tried to develop along the coastline and move to the north over time. As you make your way to work and school, you’ll want to rain jacket and umbrella as rain chances will begin to increase heading into the afternoon. Models have trended a little farther north with the complex of storms for this afternoon, but it will still be close enough that portions of Southwest Louisiana see heavy downpours. Temperatures remain on the cooler side as well with more clouds than sun as high temperatures only reach the lower to middle 80′s. We do begin to dry out just a little for the evening and during the majority of the overnight before we see rain chances returning heading into Wednesday morning.

Slightly below average through late week (KPLC)

Our best chance of rain returns heading into Wednesday as widespread showers and storms make a return to the forecast and the cold front slowly pushes through the region. Rain looks to enter the picture before sunrise Wednesday morning and continue through the afternoon and early evening before slowly tapering off. Most of the storms look to remain below severe limits, but there is a small chance a few of them could pack a punch with some gusty winds and small hail. Rain totals look to be between 1-4 inches for most locations over the next 24-48 hours before the rain moves out and high pressure moves in. High pressure builds in for the second half of the week and that will mean warmer temperatures as well. Highs will bounce back into the middle to upper 80′s for Thursday and Friday before we bump our highs a few more degrees for the weekend. Thankfully for Memorial Day Weekend the weather looks to remain on the nice side as sunshine sticks around and some winds out of the north will help to make it feel a little more comfortable.

Sunshine and warm temperatures return for the weekend (KPLC)

Even into next week our forecast holds pretty steady as sunshine remains in the forecast with high pressure slowly drifting to the east over time. Winds will return out of the south and that will allow more moisture to return and eventually the chance of a stray shower or storm by late next week. Temperatures will continue to warm though as we are back into the lower 90′s during the afternoons as sunshine remains abundant. For now, keep the rain gear handy as downpours will be scattered to widespread over the next few days.

Some much needed drought relief on the way (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

