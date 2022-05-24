Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 24, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 49% of cases and 58% of deaths from May 5 to May 11.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,127 new cases.

· 175 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 3 new deaths.

· 165 patients hospitalized (21 more than previous update).

· 64% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 71 new cases

· 16 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 8 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 55 new cases.

· 12 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 15 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 0 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 23, 2022

Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 20, 2022

Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 19, 2022

Updated: May. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

National

CDC forecasts surge in COVID deaths, hospitalizations

Updated: May. 19, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT
|
Officials are concerned that waning immunity and relaxed mitigation measures across the country may contribute to a continued rise in infections.

Coronavirus

LDH will not require COVID-19 vaccines next school year

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Johnathan Manning
However, LDH is reaffirming its official recommendation that all eligible children receive a COVID vaccination.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 18, 2022

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

New bill could prevent unnecessary delays for cancer patients across Louisiana

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
|
By Cali Hubbard
Many bills are grabbing attention in the Louisiana State Capitol, including a law that could be a game-changer for cancer patients across our state.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 17, 2022

Updated: May. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: May 16, 2022

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.