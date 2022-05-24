The Art and History of The Bible exhibit is now on display

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

For Stormy Castleberry, this collection is a labor of love. He’s been collecting and studying the bible for over a decade. He is now getting to share his work and his knowledge with the community.

“In the guided tour, what I talk about is when you look at the bible, it’s mentioned 380 times about writing. All the way from Moses to John in Revelations people are writing God’s word and his message to man. It’s just interesting to see that and how its developed from the stone tablets to the Iphones,” Stormy Castleberry said.

When the Brimstone Museum has exhibits, they are from people in the community.

“It means an incredible amount to me as the assistant director to see members of our community get involved in such depth. Mr. Stormy worked on this exhibit for over two years and brought it to Tom Trahan, our executive director and said I want to put on this exhibit. The fact we are able to work with members of the community to do this is really incredible,” assistant director Kathryn Godsey said.

The exhibit will be at the Brimstone Museum until July 9TH.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.