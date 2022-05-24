3- and 4-year-olds graduate from J.D. Clifton’s Head Start program.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - J.D. Clifton Elementary School held their Head Start graduation for 3- and 4-year-old students Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the school’s gym, which was decorated accordingly.

Parents quickly got the phones out once the event got started, as the kids had a musical number prepared to kick things off.

During the graduation the students received awards ranging from: Classy Conduct, Marvelous Manners, and Excellent Effort.

Once the ceremony was finished, parents took pictures with their graduates at a photo booth, and the kids got goodie bags to take home.

