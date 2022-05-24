50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

3- and 4-year-olds graduate from J.D. Clifton’s Head Start program

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - J.D. Clifton Elementary School held their Head Start graduation for 3- and 4-year-old students Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the school’s gym, which was decorated accordingly.

Parents quickly got the phones out once the event got started, as the kids had a musical number prepared to kick things off.

During the graduation the students received awards ranging from: Classy Conduct, Marvelous Manners, and Excellent Effort.

Once the ceremony was finished, parents took pictures with their graduates at a photo booth, and the kids got goodie bags to take home.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

There is possible progress happening at the state capitol for the Calcasieu River Bridge.
Local lawmakers push for more funding for I-10 Bridge
Pickering High School is removing their school uniform policy after a parent survey voted to...
Pickering High School cancels school uniform policy
3- and 4-year-olds graduate from J.D. Clifton’s Head Start program.
3- and 4-year-olds graduate from J.D. Clifton’s Head Start program
The Art and History of The Bible exhibit is now on display
Art and History of The Bible exhibit is now on display