3- and 4-year-olds graduate from J.D. Clifton’s Head Start program
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - J.D. Clifton Elementary School held their Head Start graduation for 3- and 4-year-old students Tuesday.
The ceremony was held in the school’s gym, which was decorated accordingly.
Parents quickly got the phones out once the event got started, as the kids had a musical number prepared to kick things off.
During the graduation the students received awards ranging from: Classy Conduct, Marvelous Manners, and Excellent Effort.
Once the ceremony was finished, parents took pictures with their graduates at a photo booth, and the kids got goodie bags to take home.
