Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS. (Source: Zac Brown Band/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - A member of the Zac Brown Band has revealed his diagnosis with ALS.

John Driskell Hopkins is a founding member, bassist and songwriter for the band.

In a video message to fans, surrounded by band members and his siblings, he announced he has the nervous system disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Hopkins said. “Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing, going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

Hopkins, who goes by “Hop,” is 51 years old.

He is currently on tour with the band, which is set to wind down in November.

