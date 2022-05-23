50/50 Thursdays
Two sailors rescued 43 miles off Cameron coast

By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two boaters whose sailboat was damaged during a storm were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday.

The 34-foot sailing vessel’s helm was stripped off during a storm, according to information from the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin crew then traveled out, rescuing the boaters 43 miles off North Island in Grand Chenier.

