50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout while illegally transporting house

Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout while illegally transporting house
Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout while illegally transporting house(Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Loureauville, LA (KPLC) - Two Ibera Parish men have been arrested after being accused of illegally transporting a house and causing a power blackout when they struck multiple power lines, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident on Berard Rd. in Loureauville around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they say they found an abandoned truck, trailer, and house blocking the 400 block of Berard Rd.

Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout by knocking powerlines down while transporting house
Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout by knocking powerlines down while transporting house(Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says that the incident was a part of an ongoing situation with Tony Domingue, 46, who was warned that he needed proper permits from the parish to properly transport his home. Deputies say Domingue chose to ignore those warnings and move his home from Coteau Holmes Rd.

During the move, deputies say Domingue damaged multiple mailboxes, road signs, trees, power lines, and power polls which caused a blackout that lasted several hours for nearly 700 CLECO customers.

Both Dominque and his associate Nico Comeaux, 32, were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for violation of parish ordinances, obstruction of a highway, and property damage. Their bonds were set at $125,000 with additional charges still pending.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Sulphur police working accident involving bicyclist, vehicle
Burn ban lifted in Jeff Davis Parish.
Burn ban lifted in Jeff Davis Parish
Catholic Charities of SWLA
Catholic Charities asking for volunteers this week
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool