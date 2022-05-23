Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout while illegally transporting house

Loureauville, LA (KPLC) - Two Ibera Parish men have been arrested after being accused of illegally transporting a house and causing a power blackout when they struck multiple power lines, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the incident on Berard Rd. in Loureauville around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they say they found an abandoned truck, trailer, and house blocking the 400 block of Berard Rd.

Two Iberia men accused of causing blackout by knocking powerlines down while transporting house (Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says that the incident was a part of an ongoing situation with Tony Domingue, 46, who was warned that he needed proper permits from the parish to properly transport his home. Deputies say Domingue chose to ignore those warnings and move his home from Coteau Holmes Rd.

During the move, deputies say Domingue damaged multiple mailboxes, road signs, trees, power lines, and power polls which caused a blackout that lasted several hours for nearly 700 CLECO customers.

Both Dominque and his associate Nico Comeaux, 32, were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for violation of parish ordinances, obstruction of a highway, and property damage. Their bonds were set at $125,000 with additional charges still pending.

