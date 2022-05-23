50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Three men accused of burglarizing Lake Charles business

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Dustin P. Boudreaux, 31, Creole, James E. Pilotti, 36, Cameron, and Brandon J....
(LEFT TO RIGHT) Dustin P. Boudreaux, 31, Creole, James E. Pilotti, 36, Cameron, and Brandon J. Phillips, 40, Lake Charles.(CPSO)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three men were arrested and accused of burglarizing a Lake Charles business on May 13, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Boudreaux, 31, Creole, Brandon Phillips, 40, Lake Charles, and James Pilotti, 36, Cameron, burglarized several buildings on the business’ property on Henry Pugh Blvd.

The accused had went to the locations several times since the beginning of the year to commit the thefts, authorities said. The buildings were damaged and copper wire, electronics and power tools were stolen.

CPSO detectives located large amounts of copper wire and wire casing, copper tubing, and power tools with the name of the business labeled on them at the homes of Boudreaux and Pilotti, authorities said. It was also discovered that 2,000 pounds of copper was scrapped by the three accused.

Boudreaux, Phillips and Pilotti were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 4 counts of simple burglary, theft over $25,000 and criminal damage to property over $50,000.

Boudreaux’s bond was set at $75,200. Phillips and Pilotti’s bond was set at $92,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Memorial grows at spot where Sulphur teen killed
Haiti Jones, 21, is accused of firing six shots into the vehicle occupied by seven people,...
Police: 2-year-old shot in the hand when woman fires into vehicle on Walters Street
Two boaters whose sailboat was damaged during a storm were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday.
Two sailors rescued 43 miles off Cameron coast
Two boaters whose sailboat was damaged during a storm were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday.
Two boaters rescued from sailboat 43 miles off Cameron coast