Three men accused of burglarizing Lake Charles business

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three men were arrested and accused of burglarizing a Lake Charles business on May 13, authorities said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Boudreaux, 31, Creole, Brandon Phillips, 40, Lake Charles, and James Pilotti, 36, Cameron, burglarized several buildings on the business’ property on Henry Pugh Blvd.

The accused had went to the locations several times since the beginning of the year to commit the thefts, authorities said. The buildings were damaged and copper wire, electronics and power tools were stolen.

CPSO detectives located large amounts of copper wire and wire casing, copper tubing, and power tools with the name of the business labeled on them at the homes of Boudreaux and Pilotti, authorities said. It was also discovered that 2,000 pounds of copper was scrapped by the three accused.

Boudreaux, Phillips and Pilotti were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 4 counts of simple burglary, theft over $25,000 and criminal damage to property over $50,000.

Boudreaux’s bond was set at $75,200. Phillips and Pilotti’s bond was set at $92,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.