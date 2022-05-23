Three arrested following gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were arrested after five vehicles were damaged from gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies working an off-duty security detail at Cowboys heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot around 2 a.m., according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Deputies proceeded to the parking lot of the restaurant next door, where they saw a car speeding off, Vincent said. Deputies found a firearm and multiple shell casings on the ground of the parking lot. Five vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Vincent said the car was stopped a short time later near the intersection of McNeese and Kirkman Streets. A short time later deputies located the car near the intersection of McNeese Street and Kirkman Street, at which time a stop was conducted.

A firearm was found in the backseat of the vehicle, she said.

The driver, Marcus D. Watley, 18, of Lake Charles, and two passengers, Javin U. Green, 19, of Port Arthur, TX, and Ali M. Vital, 19, of Lake Charles, were arrested. All three were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on five counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. Judge Derrick Kee set each of their bonds at $45,000.

Vincent asked anyone with more information about the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

She said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.

