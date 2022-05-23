SWLA Arrest Report - May 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 22, 2022.

Quintin Charles Lejeune, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.

Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Marcus Dewayne Watley, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Ali Macon Vital, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage.

Javin Umarick Green, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; contempt of court.

Javin Umarick Green, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; contempt of court.

Alexis Nicole Rushing, 29, Lake Charles: Kidnapping; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized entry of a home during an emergency; aggravated assault; trespassing; contempt of court (5 charges).

Emily Anne Cook, 35, Greenville, SC: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court (3 charges).

Stephen P. Creel, 59, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Donald Ray Haley Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Amanda Jane Jones, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Harlin Mark Bolen, 47, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; out of state detainer.

Alton Wayne Hardy, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.