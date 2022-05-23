SPAR WaterPark kicks off summer with “In-District Weekend”

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Summer is kicking off in Sulphur as the SPAR WaterPark opened for it’s “In-District Resident Weekend.”

The sun was hot and the water was cool for the resident’s water-packed weekend with fun being had by people of all ages finding themselves at the water park to start off their summer.

“As a person that has a lot of people in one household, and just being able to come here as a family -- it’s a great family function. You can do it and it’s affordable,” Chloe Quarles said.

Quarles and her friend Abigail Hicks both agree they get their bang for their buck with all the different activities at the park.

“You have your pool,” Hicks said. “Then there’s like thousands of slides. That’s an exaggeration, but then they have the kid’s areas, which there’s two of them, and there’s like a big lazy river that goes around half of the park. So being in here gives you a lot of time to have fun.”

Those welcomed to attend this weekend included residents who live within Ward 4 District 2 Recreation District, Sulphur High School zone, or property owners in those areas.

Many of those in attendance agreed one thing, in particular, was their favorite park activity. Many park-goers told 7News that the two “big slides” are their top pick for summer fun at SPAR.

“You know the green and purple water slides that use to be closed? I’m happy that those are like back open,” Noah Nezat said.

It was good news for Sulphur waterslide lovers, the two big slides reopened after being closed down since the 2020 hurricanes.

“Yeah, they were closed last summer,” Hicks said. “But now that they’re back open, like, I enjoy coming here.”

“The gates are open,” Quarles said. “Everybody’s here for them.”

“The gates are open,” Hicks said. “The best fun I have, like best fun I have all summer.”

Starting Friday, May 27, the water park will be open for the general public to enjoy.

For admission dates, times and pricing, CLICK HERE.

As a reminder, Sulphur residents must show proof of residency to pay resident admission pricing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.