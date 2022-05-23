50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints rookie WR Chris Olave fulfills ‘life long dream’ by playing in the NFL

Chris Olave was drafted No. 11 overall by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Chris Olave was drafted No. 11 overall by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft.(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Less than a month ago Chris Olave’s life changed dramatically. He’s now an NFL player after being drafted No. 11 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

“Oh it was huge. Especially being there at the draft. It was huge having my family there. I feel like my family being there made it even better. Being there, enjoying that experience, having my coaches there, my teammates, was a once in a lifetime,” said Saints rookie Chris Olave.

Now Olave is ready to show the Who-Dats what made him so special for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“That’s a life long dream, like I said. Playing in the NFL, having fans. I’m thankful for my fans. I wouldn’t be here without you. It feels great. Rep the city of New Orleans. A huge fan base. Can’t wait to be there and have fun,” said Olave

Olave should play right away for the Saints. Giving Jameis Winston a dangerous weapon in the Black and Gold offense.

“I feel like I’m a game changer. That’s my style of play. That’s what I pride myself in. Just trying to change the game at anytime. Just trying to help the offense win,” aid Olave.

Olave recently signed a guaranteed 4-year deal with the Saints. He’ll make a little over $19 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Phase 3 of the Superdome renovation is underway!
Superdome renovation project enters Phase 3
Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Jarvis Landry (80) walk on the field...
Landry attempts to recruit Beckham Jr. to Saints on social media; fans stirred up all over again
Drew Brees and Sean Payton are both currently retired from the NFL. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Saints respond to a possible return to the field for Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst