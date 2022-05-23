Saints rookie WR Chris Olave fulfills ‘life long dream’ by playing in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Less than a month ago Chris Olave’s life changed dramatically. He’s now an NFL player after being drafted No. 11 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

“Oh it was huge. Especially being there at the draft. It was huge having my family there. I feel like my family being there made it even better. Being there, enjoying that experience, having my coaches there, my teammates, was a once in a lifetime,” said Saints rookie Chris Olave.

Now Olave is ready to show the Who-Dats what made him so special for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“That’s a life long dream, like I said. Playing in the NFL, having fans. I’m thankful for my fans. I wouldn’t be here without you. It feels great. Rep the city of New Orleans. A huge fan base. Can’t wait to be there and have fun,” said Olave

Olave should play right away for the Saints. Giving Jameis Winston a dangerous weapon in the Black and Gold offense.

“I feel like I’m a game changer. That’s my style of play. That’s what I pride myself in. Just trying to change the game at anytime. Just trying to help the offense win,” aid Olave.

Olave recently signed a guaranteed 4-year deal with the Saints. He’ll make a little over $19 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.