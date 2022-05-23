Police: 2-year-old shot in the hand when woman fires into vehicle on Walters Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people, including a 2-year-old, were injured when a 21-year-old woman fired into a vehicle occupied by seven people Saturday at an apartment complex on Walters Street, authorities said.

The 2-year-old was struck in the hand, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, department spokeswoman. An adult was also transported a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 7-month-old was also in the vehicle, but was uninjured.

A 21-year-old woman, Haiti Jones, is accused of firing six shots into the vehicle, Treadway said.

Treadway said police learned that all parties involved had previously met at Buddy Prejean Park for a fight. After the fight, Jones followed the people in the vehicle to The Flats on Walters Street, where the shooting happened around 11 a.m., Treadway said.

Jones then left Walters Street in a vehicle, which was later located by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies at the intersection of La. 14 and 10th Street, Treadway said.

Jones faces six counts of aggravated criminal damage, five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and, two counts of aggravated second-degree battery. Judge Derrick Kee set bond at $400,000.

