Memorial grows at spot where Sulphur teen killed
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.
Harmon died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday. She had graduated from Sulphur High that morning.
A balloon release is planned for 3:20 this afternoon.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.