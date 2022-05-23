50/50 Thursdays
Memorial grows at spot where Sulphur teen killed

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.

Harmon died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday. She had graduated from Sulphur High that morning.

A balloon release is planned for 3:20 this afternoon.

