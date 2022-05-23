Memorial grows at spot where Sulphur teen killed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.

Harmon died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday. She had graduated from Sulphur High that morning.

A balloon release is planned for 3:20 this afternoon.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who were fortunate enough to know and love Jesse Harmon.”

