McNeese Falls To Northwestern In Regional Final Championship Game

EVANSTON, Il.—McNeese softball’s historical season came to an end here Sunday in the Evanston Region Championship game with a 10-2 (5 inn.) loss to Northwestern, the No. 1 seed in the region and the No. 10 team in the nation. The Cowgirls end their season with a 40-21 overall record while Northwestern advances to the Super Regionals in Tempe, Arizona this weekend.

McNeese picked up eight hits and was led at the plate by Kaylee Lopez, who was 3 for 3 with one RBI. Senior Toni Perrin ended her career, going 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Northwestern (43-10), who has a potent offense throughout its lineup ended the game with 12 hits with three players collecting at least two hits. Skyler Shellmyer went 3 for 3 while Jordyn Rudd and Angela Zedak both had two hits apiece.

The Cowgirls weren’t able to get the timely hits they needed, leaving eight runners stranded including the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Wildcats took an early lead in the first then added four more runs on five hits in the third inning before blowing the game open with a five-run fourth inning that included two home runs to take a 10-1 lead.

The Cowgirls scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings but couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities in the fifth to keep the game from ending.

Toni Perrin’s bases-loaded single in the fourth put the Cowgirls on the board but McNeese couldn’t push any more runs across the plate, leaving the bases loaded.

A bases-loaded single by Kaylee Lopez scored Kendall Talley for the second Cowgirl run of the game but for the second straight inning, McNeese would leave the bases loaded as the game ended.

McNeese used three pitcher with starter Whitney Tate taking the loss to end the season with a 13-10 record. Ashley Vallejo and Shaelyn Sanders also saw time in the circle.

Northwestern’s Danielle Williams improved to 29-4 on the season with the win, allowing two runs on eight hits and five strikeouts.

SCORING

B1- Northwestern took the early lead on an RBI single up the middle by Maeve Nelson (NU 1, McN 0)

B3- The Wildcats scored four runs on five hits (NU 5, McN 0)

T4- Toni Perrin’s bases-loaded single put the Cowgirls on the board (NU 5, McN 1)

B4- NU scores five runs including a three-run home run by Rachel Lewis (NU 10, McN 1)

T5- A bases-loaded single to center by Kaylee Lopez scored Talley (NU 10, McN 2)

Head Coach James Landreneau Quotes

• Obviously not the outcome we wanted today. First of all, you have to tip your hat to Northwestern who pitched well and got the timely hitting throughout the game. They are a great offensive team who is well-coached. We fought hard today, we got hits but not the timely hits and you need timely hits against a team like Northwestern.

• I just want to thank our fans for the support they’ve shown us, it’s been tremendous. I can’t be more appreciative for what they’ve done for us. It’s been amazing having our president, vice president, and athletics director join us on this trip supporting us.

• To my team, I’m proud of them. They are tough and young and they have been through a lot this year. They fought through adversity and they fought until the end. There is no quite in them and they showed how to respond and they do it the right way. They are great in the classroom and are great character individuals.

• Our senior class is probably the best leadership you could ask for. They are selfless individuals who took the freshmen and worked with them on their own time. Hopefully, they leave our program better people then when they got here and they took us to a regional finals. I can’t be more proud of this group of kids.

• My coaching staff is a young staff that has was thrown into the fire this year and did an outstanding job, they are way wise beyond their age.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.