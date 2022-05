Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is offering an online workshop to help you optimize your resume to get noticed by a prospective employer’s applicant tracking system software.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon on May 25, 2022.

You can register to attend the workshop online HERE.

Learn to get past the digital barrier between you and your dream job. Click the link to register for the FREE webinar: http://ow.ly/9KfM50Jek5e Posted by Louisiana Workforce Commission on Sunday, May 22, 2022

