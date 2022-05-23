50/50 Thursdays
LSU’s Brayden Jobert named SEC Player of the Week

LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)
LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert (6)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after tying the single-game LSU record for RBI with nine against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

Over the weekend Jobert was 6-for-12 at the plate against the Commodores with 10 RBI, a triple, a double, and three home runs, including a grand slam part of an 11-run inning for the Tigers to clinch their first sweep in program history.

In the series finale, Jobert was 4-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, a three-run home run, and a grand slam, and he added a two-run double.

The Tigers also clinched the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama later this week and will play the winner of No. 5 seed Auburn and No. 12 seed Kentucky on Wednesday, May 25.

Jobert’s nine RBI tied him with Eric Hendrickson who set the record back in 1999 against Ohio University.

