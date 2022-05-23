50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the return for Tuesday and Wednesday; some heavy at times

By Ben Terry
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our next round of heavy rain is forecast to arrive by late-morning Tuesday and continue off and on through the afternoon.

A slow moving cold front moves through the state on Wednesday and brings one final round of heavy rain and storms through the area through the day. A few storms on Wednesday could produce strong wind gusts in addition to more heavy rain.

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain between now and early Thursday morning is likely.

Rain will end early Thursday, leaving the rest of the week and all of Memorial Day weekend dry with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

