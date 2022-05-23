FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather for Monday, storms return for mid-week

Temperatures will be a little cooler this afternoon with highs in the middle 80's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After morning showers and storms for Sunday the afternoon turned out to be nice as we saw some sunshine and clouds mixed with cooler temperatures. Monday is starting out with more of the same as morning temperatures are remaining a little cooler, but the drier conditions are sticking around as well which will be how our week starts off. We aren’t done with the rain just yet though as more showers and storms arrive Tuesday and stick around through Thursday.

Showers and storms make a return as we head into Tuesday morning (KPLC)

Heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain jacket and umbrella in the house as rain chances remain low as we sit in between two systems. Temperatures are off to a pleasant start as well with most areas in the upper 60′s to near 70, but the big difference are the winds as they remain out of the north, which is bringing in some slightly drier air. While we still have a lot of moisture around, the dew points have fallen just enough and coupled with the northerly winds that it feels very pleasant as you head out. Sunshine and clouds will be in the cards for the afternoon as temperatures slowly climb during the day and highs will remain on the cooler side in comparison to last week with highs today only in the middle 80′s. Rain chances remain low though and really don’t return until we head into Tuesday morning and afternoon. Winds will begin to turn more easterly and eventually southerly with time and that will allow for the deeper tropical moisture to move back in and give us the muggy feeling once again.

Scattered showers and storms stick around for much of the work week (KPLC)

Looking at Tuesday the morning may start off fairly dry other than a few isolated showers, but as the day progresses and we head towards the noon time frame our widespread scattered showers and storms look to make a return. Another wave of energy will be responsible for the storms and they look to move through rather quickly, but any rain that does fall as the potential to be heavy as well as some gusty winds. The severe threat remains low as the ingredients just aren’t there for any strong storms, especially with temperatures remaining fairly cool thanks to limited sunshine. Highs through the middle of the week will be slightly below average as many areas only reach the lower to middle 80′s. A cold front will begin to swing through the area on Wednesday and as those showers and storms move through the potential for a few stronger ones will be in the mix. As of now it doesn’t look to be a big deal, but we will keep a close eye on it as we move closer in time. Moving towards the end of the week high pressure will build in and keep things quiet as temperatures begin to warm a little more.

A cold front looks to bring widespread showers and storms through mid-week (KPLC)

Taking a quick check at the second half of the ten day forecast our weather pattern will once again turn to the hot and dry pattern as high pressure builds in for next weekend. Sunshine will return to the forecast in a more abundant way and that will allow us to warm into the middle and upper 80′s for late week and into next weekend. Rain chances will begin to drop and much of the weekend and into early next week looks to stay dry with very limited rain chances. For now keep the rain gear nearby and of course an eye to the forecast on the latest with the storms.

We'll see rain totals continue to rise as several disturbances move through (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

