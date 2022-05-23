50/50 Thursdays
Catholic Charities asking for volunteers this week

Catholic Charities of SWLA
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana are asking for volunteers this week to help with packing food bags for distribution.

The volunteers are welcome to come into their location at 1225 Second Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For those who wish to take advantage of this month’s food distribution drives, you can find their schedule for this week below:

Tuesday, May 24

St. Philip Neri: 607 4th Ave, Kinder

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 25

St. Joseph, Vinton: 1502 Industrial St, Vinton

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, May 26

St. Joseph, DeRidder: 1125 Blankenship Dr, DeRidder

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

