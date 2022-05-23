Catholic Charities asking for volunteers this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana are asking for volunteers this week to help with packing food bags for distribution.

The volunteers are welcome to come into their location at 1225 Second Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For those who wish to take advantage of this month’s food distribution drives, you can find their schedule for this week below:

Tuesday, May 24

St. Philip Neri: 607 4th Ave, Kinder

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 25

St. Joseph, Vinton: 1502 Industrial St, Vinton

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, May 26

St. Joseph, DeRidder: 1125 Blankenship Dr, DeRidder

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

