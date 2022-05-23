50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Police Jury announces kickoff of 2022 “Summer Food Service Program”

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department’s “Summer Food Service Program” will start back up on June 6, 2022.

Lunch will be served daily at several locations, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 29.

Sites will be closed on Monday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge and no registration is required. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy.
  • First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur.
  • Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.
  • J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.
  • LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles.
  • Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road, Moss Bluff.
  • Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur.
  • Vinton High School, 1603 Penny Drive, Vinton.
  • Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.
  • Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.
  • Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.
  • W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur.

Additionally, the following locations will also serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.:

  • Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.
  • J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.
  • Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.
  • Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

All food must be eaten on-site and no food can be taken out of the facility.

For more information on the program, you can call 721-4030 ext. 5111 or visit www.calcasieuparish.gov/summerfoodprogram.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Haiti Jones, 21, is accused of firing six shots into the vehicle occupied by seven people,...
Police: 2-year-old shot in the hand when woman fires into vehicle on Walters Street
Two boaters whose sailboat was damaged during a storm were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday.
Two sailors rescued 43 miles off Cameron coast
Two boaters whose sailboat was damaged during a storm were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday.
Two boaters rescued from sailboat 43 miles off Cameron coast
Sulphur police working accident involving bicyclist, vehicle