Calcasieu Police Jury announces kickoff of 2022 “Summer Food Service Program”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department’s “Summer Food Service Program” will start back up on June 6, 2022.

Lunch will be served daily at several locations, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 29.

Sites will be closed on Monday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge and no registration is required. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy.

First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur.

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.

LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles.

Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road, Moss Bluff.

Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur.

Vinton High School, 1603 Penny Drive, Vinton.

Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur.

Additionally, the following locations will also serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.:

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

All food must be eaten on-site and no food can be taken out of the facility.

For more information on the program, you can call 721-4030 ext. 5111 or visit www.calcasieuparish.gov/summerfoodprogram.

