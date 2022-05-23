Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office advises of phone scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There may be a phone scam in the Calcasieu Parish area, the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office said.

The caller may say they are from the Assessor’s Office and is calling to collect bank information for payment of taxes, Wendy Aguillard, Assessor said.

Aguillard said the Assessor’s Office will never call about property taxes or ask for bank information and to report the call to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

