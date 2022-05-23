14-year-old Lafayette boy arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old boy in Lafayette is facing second degree murder charges after being arrested and accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl on Sunday, May 22, authorities said.

The Lafayette Police Department said they responded to the shooting at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Willow Street.

The victim and the boy were sitting inside of a parked vehicle when the boy shot the victim in the chest, authorities said. The victim was transferred to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The boy was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center. The shooting remains under investigation.

