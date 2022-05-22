SWLA Arrest Report - May 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 21, 2022.

Kerry Joseph Cormier, 37, Crowley: Flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense (3 charges); illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; instate detainer.

Zack Dylan Menard, 24, Lake Arthur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, committing a crime of violence or CDS violation; criminal trespass; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age (2 charges).

Darrell James Chaisson, 51, Lake Charles: No turn signals; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Dion Matthews Smith, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Robert Lee Richard, 38, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Rodney Leon Goodley, 44, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; operating while intoxicated, first offense; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; no seat belt.

Shane Tyson Lancon, 34, Duson: Instate detainer.

Oharold Troy Henderson Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Albert Thomas Ferrari, 39, Sanford, Fla.: Direct contempt of court.

Blake Alan Cotton, 28, Port Neches, Texas: Resisting an officer; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); disturbing the peace, drunkenness; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Haiti Love Jones, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm (5 charges); aggravated second-degree battery (2 charges); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (6 charges).

Brandon James Oquinn, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Brianna Lana Nelson, 19, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Dru Lyn Meo, 32, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

