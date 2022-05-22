SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2022.

David Trace Buchanan-Lewis, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Desmon Raynard Cross Sr., 44, DeQuincy: Modification of exhaust systems; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud.

Bobbie Jo Menard, 42, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Eric Ray Mitchell, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Lyonnie Veazea, 70, Iowa: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); theft less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal trespass.

Antoine Elliott Berzas, 41, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Joseph Hardy, 62, Sulphur: Contractors: misapplication of payments prohibited over 1,000.

Chevis Jarone Smith, 39, Beaumont, Texas: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).

Quinton Jemar Papillion, 29, Lake Charles: First-degree robbery.

Chelsea Michelle Willis, 30, Silsbee, Texas: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; theft of $25,000 or more; illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

JoJo Chuckie Anderson, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; home invasion; probation detainer.

Lance Perry Magee, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; criminal trespass; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obstruction of justice; flight from an officer; traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles.

Ashton Gage Stanley, 25, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Willie Dean Berry Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); probation violation.

Eva Denise Stevens, 44, Houston, Texas: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Jason Shane Heflin, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Kevin Shane Boswell, 35, Leesville: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; resisting an officer; direct contempt of court (4 charges); instate detainer.

Lindsay Telyse Perkins, 32, DeQuincy: Probation detainer; direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule III narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 charges); illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Brandon Wesley Treadway, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Gregory Joseph Holt Sr., Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 43, Westlake: Fail to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal state.

Michael Joseph Leger, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Treylon Tramon Tezeno, 28, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Eric Dewayne Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana third or subsequent offense; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; criminal trespass.

