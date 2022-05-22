Lake Charles man arrested after police chase Saturday morning

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is in custody following a police pursuit through Calcasieu and Cameron parishes Saturday, police say.

The Lake Charles Police Department requested help from Louisiana State Police Troop D in the pursuit of a Cadillac that had left the Lake Charles city limits shortly after 6 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Troop D.

One Trooper joined the pursuit traveling south on Hwy 384, Senegal said. Troopers deployed Stop Sticks at the intersection of Hwy 384 and Hwy 385 in Cameron Parish, but the pursuit continued north on Hwy 385 back into Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers deployed Stop Sticks at the intersection of Hwy 385 and Lincoln Road, Senegal said. The Cadillac came to a controlled stop near the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

The suspect, Rodney L. Goodley of Lake Charles, was taken into custody without incident, Senegal said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.