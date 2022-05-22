FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Sunday morning will bring our first heavy rain threat; more next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our first batch of drought denting rains will arrive Sunday morning as a line of storms moves out of East Texas overnight. Our northern parishes will see the rain first, with the heavy downpours arriving after midnight and into the overnight hours. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, although some strong wind gusts and small hail can’t be ruled out along with the heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning.

After the heaviest rain moves through Sunday morning, we see a break in the rain for most of the rest of the day, with only a few widely scattered thunderstorms returning by afternoon as the front stalls over the area. Monday will again bring a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms as temperatures only reach the 80s thanks to the clouds and rain.

The next higher rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to an upper level disturbance moving ahead of yet another cold front. This will bring more widespread rain and storms by Tuesday afternoon and then again Wednesday thru early Thursday. Once the front moves through by early Thursday, an end to the rain will also signal a drop in humidity and cooler morning lows by Friday.

Widespread rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be likely through Thursday, which will begin to chip away at our extreme drought. We remain over 13 inches of rain below normal for the year with most of Southwest Louisiana in the depths of an extreme drought.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

