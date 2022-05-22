FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier through Monday, but more rain is still on the way

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After quite a deluge for parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning, the remainder of the day left us with a break in the rain for any outdoor plans you had and rain chances will stay low tonight as well. Lows drop into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Drier weather will continue for Monday with only a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy skies through the day with highs back into the middle to upper 80s.

We’ll be watching a storm complex develop over Central Texas and move toward Southwest Louisiana by late morning on Tuesday. This will send our next batch of rain and storms through the area, and similar to today, another 1 to 2+ inches of rain is likely.

The pattern remains active with another good chance of rain and storms moving back in by Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. A few storms on Wednesday could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. Rain chances continue Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the front moves through but quickly come to an end by Thursday morning.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely through Thursday morning. After that, sunshine returns and a beautiful Memorial Day weekend is in store with highs around 90 each day.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.