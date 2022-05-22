50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier through Monday, but more rain is still on the way

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After quite a deluge for parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning, the remainder of the day left us with a break in the rain for any outdoor plans you had and rain chances will stay low tonight as well. Lows drop into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Drier weather will continue for Monday with only a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy skies through the day with highs back into the middle to upper 80s.

We’ll be watching a storm complex develop over Central Texas and move toward Southwest Louisiana by late morning on Tuesday. This will send our next batch of rain and storms through the area, and similar to today, another 1 to 2+ inches of rain is likely.

The pattern remains active with another good chance of rain and storms moving back in by Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. A few storms on Wednesday could be on the stronger side with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. Rain chances continue Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the front moves through but quickly come to an end by Thursday morning.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely through Thursday morning. After that, sunshine returns and a beautiful Memorial Day weekend is in store with highs around 90 each day.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions

Latest News

More storms ahead for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain for the week ahead
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms early Sunday morning set to bring heavy rain; more to come next week
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The forecast ahead brings much-needed rains to Southwest Louisiana
Historic Flooding in Lake Charles
LOOKING BACK: Historic rainfall floods homes, strands drivers