Cowgirls Fall To Northwestern 17-3, Will play in 8:50 p.m. Elimination Game later tonight

McNeese softball
McNeese softball(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSTON, Il.— After nearly a four-hour weather delay Saturday afternoon, McNeese softball dropped a 17-3 run-rule game to Northwestern, the Evanston Regional No. 1 seed, sending the Cowgirls to an elimination game against the winner of Notre Dame/Oakland at 8:50 p.m. later tonight.

Northwestern (42-10) held a 6-0 lead after two and a half innings before Jil Poullard’s bases-clearing double cut the Wildcat lead in half, giving the Cowgirls (39-20) life but Northwestern put together a nine-run, 10 hit fourth inning to break the game open and held a 15-3 lead.

The Wildcats added two more runs in the fifth inning including a pinch-hit home run to extend its lead to 17-3.

McNeese collected six hits with six different players picking up one apiece. Ashley Vallejo took the loss, falling to 17-8 on the season and the Cowgirls used four different pitchers.

SCORING

T1- NW takes the early lead on a one-out single to center by Jordyn Rudd (NW 1, McN 0)

T2- NW adds another run following a three-base error then a ground out to score the run (NW 2, McN 0)

A wild pitch brings home another Wildcat run (NW 3, McN 0)

A double steal scores another run (NW 4, McN 0)

T3- NW took a 5-0 lead on a one-out solo home run by Nikki Cuchran. Cowgirl pitcher Ashley Vallejo was replaced by Shaelyn Sanders. Back-to-back doubles by Hannah Cady and Sydney Supple added another run (NW 6, McN 0)

B3- Cowgirls cut the lead in half on a bases-clearing double by Jil Poullard (NW 6, McN 3)

T4- Northwestern broke the game open with 9 runs on 10 hits and one Cowgirl error (NW 15, McN 3)

T5- The Wildcats scored two more runs including a pinch-hit solo homerun (NW 17, McN 3)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

