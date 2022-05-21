50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A spokeswoman with the Gonzales Police Department says officers located two victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in critical condition. The victim has been identified as Willie Bridges, 19, of Metairie. Bridges died from his injuries at a hospital.

The other victim, identified as juvenile, was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge in stable condition.

During this time. another individual was taken to OLOL Ascension but was later taken to a Baton Rouge area hospital in critical condition. The victim has been identified as a juvenile from Laplace.

Police say the incident is still being investigated and urge the public to contact Detective Rodi at 225-647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police added all of the victims were customers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

SPSD detectives believe the suspect may have been driving an SUV.
Authorities searching for man accused of theft on Toledo Bend Lake
I-10 East reopened near mile marker 35 after police pursuit
Redistricting map for Calcasieu Parish
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury introduces new redistricting plan, map
Reina said the girl made her realize everything in their lives has been taken away by war.
Group from SWLA took a mission trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees