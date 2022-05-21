50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula

Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A pregnancy center in Ohio has decided to give extra baby formula it has on hand to anyone willing to come and pick up a can.

Heather Armstrong, the owner of Sneak Peek 3D, said she knew she had to do something to help amid the baby formula shortage. So, she shared a message on the company’s Facebook page.

“I’ve had people reach out from Alabama, Texas, Indiana, Illinois asking if I could ship it, and if I had a lot more, I probably would,” Armstrong said.

WTVG reports the cans of formula were initially part of the pregnancy center’s new customer bags, supplied by Enfamil.

“We had so many bags I figured why not hand them out to the people who need them now,” Armstrong said.

A mother said she was grateful to be able to pick up the formula this week.

“I’m out here struggling to get formula to feed my child,” Sikni Chamander said. “This is truly a blessing, and this will feed my child for at least two days.”

More ways to find formula can also be found on this website.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North