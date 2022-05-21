50/50 Thursdays
Suspect arrested in theft of LDWF vehicle following police pursuit

Kerry Cormier
Kerry Cormier(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Crowley man was arrested Friday night after reportedly stealing a wildlife and fisheries vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase through Lake Charles, police say.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office began pursuing a stolen Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries unit around 8 p.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. The driver was headed northbound on Hwy 27 near mile marker 8 when the chase began, and deputies lost sight of the vehicle as it neared Hwy 397.

Calcasieu Parish deputies then located the vehicle driving northbound on Hwy 14 near Daughenbaugh Road, Senegal said. Assisted by Lake Charles police and state troopers, they chased the vehicle north through Lake Charles and onto I-210 East.

The driver exited onto I-10 East, where the vehicle ran out of fuel between mile markers 35 and 36, Senegal said. Traffic was stopped in this area around 8:30 p.m. as the driver was taken into custody.

Deputies located three firearms in the vehicle, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kerry Cormier, 37, of Crowley, was charged with aggravated flight from an officer; three counts of possession of a stolen firearm; and illegal possession of stolen items, Vincent said. He also had active warrants for theft of a motor vehicle through the Jennings Police Department and robbery through the Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cormier was transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Senegal said. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries took possession of the vehicle on the scene.

