LSU softball falls to San Diego State in regional opener, 10-5

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By LSU Athletic Communications
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 20 LSU (34-22) dropped the Tempe Regional opener to San Diego State (38-14), 10-5 Friday at Farrington Stadium.

Both teams traded blows to a 5-5 tie through the first three innings before the Aztecs pulled away with five unanswered runs.

Sophomore Ali Newland went 3-for-3 at the dish, including a three-run shot, her seventh homer of the season. Junior Georgia Clark finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate, and sophomore Morgan Smith hit a two-run home run to record her second homer in as many games.

Sophomore Danieca Coffey and senior Shelbi Sunseri each logged one hit to bring the Tigers’ total as a team to 10.

Junior Ali Kilponen (18-8) picked up the loss after striking out three batters and allowing five hits and five runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Sunseri saw 3.1 innings of action in the circle and finished with a pair of strikeouts while giving up six hits and five runs. Both pitchers allowed one walk.

The Aztecs struck first with back-to-back solo shots in the top of the first inning to grab an early 2-0 lead. In the second inning however, Newland led off the frame with a single and Smith went yard to tie the game 2-2 through two innings.

San Diego State responded swiftly with three runs on three hits in the top of the third and forced an LSU pitching change, but the Tigers answered again with the long ball – a three-run dinger from Newland to tie the game at five after three innings of play.

In the fourth inning, SDSU pieced together another three-run stanza and retired LSU in order to take an 8-5 lead into the fifth inning. The Aztecs added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and seventh frames and held off the Tigers’ threat with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

