Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are advising drivers to avoid I-10 East between mile markers 35 and 36. The outside lane is blocked.

KPLC viewers are reporting standstill traffic and heavy police presence in this area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The right lane is blocked I-10 East at Mile Marker 35 (before LA 397) due to an accident. Congestion has reached 1 mile. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) May 21, 2022

