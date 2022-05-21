50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘I had to keep my composure’: Man turns $20 scratch-off ticket into $2M jackpot

A North Carolina man turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot.

John Robbins purchased an Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket at a convenience store and said he had to get a co-worker to check if his ticket was real.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Man, you got it. This is the big one,’” Robbins said. “I had to try to keep my composure.”

WECT reports the 54-year-old claimed his prize and chose to take the lump sum payment option.

Robbins said he plans to use some of the money to give back to the community and follow through on some business ideas.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
A tornado leveled portions of a strip mall, including a Hobby Lobby, in the town of Gaylor,...
AERIALS: Tornado levels portions of Hobby Lobby in Michigan town
FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a...
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims being laid to rest
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House