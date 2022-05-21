Cowboys down Colonels 8-4, Justin Hill breaks all-time win record

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The game between McNeese and Nicholls didn’t exactly start the way the cowboys planned, but it couldn’t have ended in a better way. The pokes not only get the 8-4 win over the Colonels, but head coach Justin Hill is now the all-time winningest coach in program history.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, but my favorite part is we’re talking about Tony Robichaux and how good of a man he was and how much he cared about the people more than the players,” said Hill. “So, I’m glad we’re talking about that. I love it when those guys are hitting man it means that we’re not on defense but they’ve been doing such a good job and so I fully expect those guys to continue to do that.”

The pitching staff for McNeese struggled early on, but thanks to Cam Foster coming in at the top of the 5th he was able to not only save the day but he also tied the record for the most saves in a single season.

“Feels great! I’ve been trying to get that one for and the last save was in Corupus a couple weeks ago and I didn’t know it was going to happen and I’m glad I got the opportunity,” Foster said.

Foster threw five innings striking out 10 batters while only giving up one run and six hits. This was his 12th save of the season that helped give the pokes the edge down the stretch.

“He kind of had the momentum in there and we scored some more runs when it happened so big zeros by him and credit him and what he did,” Hill said.

The Cowboys play today at 6pm and their opponent will either be Nicholls or Incarnate Word.

