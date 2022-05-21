50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury introduces new redistricting plan, map

Redistricting map for Calcasieu Parish
Redistricting map for Calcasieu Parish(CPPJ)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A newly proposed redistricting map and plan was drawn up and introduced during a Thursday night Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting.

“Some of the changes are very minor,” CPPJ Director of Media, Tom Hoefer said. “Many of the districts are pretty similar to what they were and there are some larger changes. The population has shifted to South Lake Charles and Southeast Lake Charles. It’s also grown quite a bit in the Moss Bluff area.”

Some worry census data may be skewed, feeling the census was overshadowed by other events.

“The 2020 census had a lot of challenges based on COVID and of course, the hurricanes so a lot of our residents may have been elsewhere and it was difficult for them to do an actual count,” Hoefer said. “The number that came out which was 216,000 people was pretty close to accurate so we were not disappointed in that.”

Others worry about representation in minority districts.

“We have to have, based on the populations, 4 of our 15 districts be majority, minority districts and that continues,” Hoefer said. “It’s the same four districts which are districts 2, 3, 4 and 9.”

Once approved, the new maps will officially be in use on January 1, 2024, when the next police jury is seated. Residents will vote based on the new district in the Fall 2023 election while the current districts remain in use until the seating of the new jury members.

Calcasieu Parish residents are invited to comment on the proposed plan until June 23, 2022. The police jury will then hold a public hearing to take final action on their redistricting plan.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

Reina said the girl made her realize everything in their lives has been taken away by war.
Group from SWLA took a mission trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
Capt. Billy Crosby Jr., an officer in the Louisiana National Guard, faced 30 days of...
La. National Guard officer retires after planting face between subordinate’s breasts
Forecast Headlines
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much-needed rain beginning late this weekend; some rain heavy at times
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby opening new Lake Charles store