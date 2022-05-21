Calcasieu Parish Police Jury introduces new redistricting plan, map

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A newly proposed redistricting map and plan was drawn up and introduced during a Thursday night Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting.

“Some of the changes are very minor,” CPPJ Director of Media, Tom Hoefer said. “Many of the districts are pretty similar to what they were and there are some larger changes. The population has shifted to South Lake Charles and Southeast Lake Charles. It’s also grown quite a bit in the Moss Bluff area.”

Some worry census data may be skewed, feeling the census was overshadowed by other events.

“The 2020 census had a lot of challenges based on COVID and of course, the hurricanes so a lot of our residents may have been elsewhere and it was difficult for them to do an actual count,” Hoefer said. “The number that came out which was 216,000 people was pretty close to accurate so we were not disappointed in that.”

Others worry about representation in minority districts.

“We have to have, based on the populations, 4 of our 15 districts be majority, minority districts and that continues,” Hoefer said. “It’s the same four districts which are districts 2, 3, 4 and 9.”

Once approved, the new maps will officially be in use on January 1, 2024, when the next police jury is seated. Residents will vote based on the new district in the Fall 2023 election while the current districts remain in use until the seating of the new jury members.

Calcasieu Parish residents are invited to comment on the proposed plan until June 23, 2022. The police jury will then hold a public hearing to take final action on their redistricting plan.

