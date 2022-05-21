50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Courthouse to resume passport services in June

(WBRC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court will resume offering passport services on Wednesday, June 1.

Passport services will be available by appointment weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the criminal records department on the first floor of the courthouse.

“We are very pleased that Calcasieu residents will once again be able to obtain passport services at the Courthouse in Lake Charles. It was a difficult decision to suspend passport services when COVID made it impossible to do safely,” said Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones. “So many families and businesses are ready to resume international travel. Our team is looking forward to offering this critical service, and we’ve made some changes that will maintain safety for customers and staff, like taking appointments for instance.”

The Clerk of Court website provides information on obtaining and renewing a passport. Residents can call 337-437-3558 ext. 133 or 139 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

