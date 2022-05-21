Authorities searching for man accused of theft on Toledo Bend Lake

Many, LA (KPLC) - Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera at Big Bass Marina on Toledo Bend Lake.

Authorities said shortly after midnight, Wednesday, May 11, the suspect fished for a short amount of time, then took several items from different boats at the dock.

SPSD detectives believe the suspect may have been driving an SUV.

Authorities said anyone with information should contact Detective Flores, Sabine CID, at 318-590-9475.

