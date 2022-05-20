Vinton man accused of distributing heroin, meth

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Vinton man is accused of distributing large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, and other drugs in the Orange County, Texas, area, authorities said.

Authorities said they stopped Roger Hanks, 63, in a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Rose City, Texas after he was observed committing several traffic violations.

Orange County detectives and K9 units located a large amount of heroin/fentanyl inside the vehicle driven by Roger Hanks. He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Further evidence was uncovered at two residences owned by Hanks in Vinton including several firearms, large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription medications, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said heroin and fentanyl overdoses are rising in the Southeast Texas area and they are committed to proactively combatting this issue by teaming up with other proactive agencies to diligently fight the war on drugs.

Hanks currently faces counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

His bond is set at $75,000.

The Orange County inmate log also lists him as a fugitive from justice from another state.

