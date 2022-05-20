SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2022.

Corey Jamal Boutte, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

Darion Jay Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kelli Dawn Funderburk Johnson, 36, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

John Andrea Benoit, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Ashley Renee Taber, 37, Gueydan: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; instate detainer.

Tyrek Axavier Combre, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Steven Wayne Landry, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (9 charges).

Bryan Casey Hill, 38, Deer Park, TX: Probation violation.

Brandon James Phillips, 40, Lake Charles: Theft of $25,000 or more; burglary; property damage of $50,000 or more.

James Edward Pilotti, 36, Cameron: Theft of $25,000 or more; burglary; property damage of $50,000 or more.

Zavier Alexander Rubit, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Morgan Elizabeth Miller, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Daniel James Boudreaux, 29, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Jakayla Andrisse Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Blake Allen Domingue, 26, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

