Sunrise Interview: “Police Week” with Sheriff Tony Mancuso

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Sheriff Tony Mancuso this morning as “Police Week” comes to an end.

This is the first time in three years local departments have been able to celebrate “Police Week.” And while Sheriff Mancuso says it takes a lot of work to set up events and commemorations for all the hard work our local law enforcement does, it’s nice to be back to a degree of normalcy.

“It was a good week. A good time to celebrate the men and women in law enforcement. To remember those who have been killed in the line of duty. And I’m very proud of the men and women who work for us and what they do.”

Sheriff Mancuso looked back on the yearly roll call ceremony honoring those who have fallen in the line of service and explained what that means to those who wear the badge.

“We make a vow to the families of our fallen officers that we will not forget them and that we will not leave them. And so, it’s important to us to be able to reconnect with them even though it’s just once a year.

Many times we’re in contact with them throughout the year with different things and checking on them. But that one time a year, as painful as it is to them...because I see it in their eyes every time we have one of these, it’s our opportunity to go to them and say, ‘Hey, we’re still here we’re not gonna leave you, we’re not gonna forget you.’ And it gives us a chance to reflect back and think about that person we worked alongside or worked with for years.”

We also spoke about another important part of the week, which is to remember that while our officers are sworn to protect and serve our communities, they also do so at risk to themselves.

“Every day, they’re thrown into this negative environment. They don’t have a choice. You know, we often go into that danger that nobody else wants to go into. It’s not normal for someone to just run into a dangerous situation. But that’s what they’re put into every single day in this parish.

And there’s no question in Calcasieu Parish that the public supports us. And they believe we’re here for a good purpose and to do the job that we do for them. And we want them to know that that’s what we want to do. We want to come to work and protect our community. And have the best and safest community that we can all live in.”

Still, there are times when officers, deputies, or troopers don’t adhere to the high standards that are set for serving the community and need to be held accountable.

“That’s something that happens in any line of work. And that is our job, we have to hold them accountable. A mistake is one thing, but when you go out there and you’re not doing what you’re paid to do for the public, then you have to be held accountable. And unfortunately, that’s part of the job too.

So, we are gonna hold ourselves accountable. I think we have so much more good than bad. But the bad services make us look bad. We overcome that. And we always put the public first and ourselves second. And I think when you do that, things just work out the way they’re supposed to.”

KPLC thanks Sheriff Tony Mancuso and all our local law enforcement for their sacrifices and tireless efforts to keep our community safe during this week of celebration and commemoration.

