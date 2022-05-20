Sunrise Interview: Hal McMillin’s Outdoor Report - May 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke with Hal McMillin this morning, not just about the great outdoors but also about the upcoming benefit for KPLC meteorologist Ben Terry who is currently fighting colon cancer.

Salt Water Fishing

“If you wanna get out and catch some fish, wanna go saltwater fishing, there’s a lot of opportunities out there right now.

Specks, reds, and flounders are being caught out there. I talked with Spicer’s, they’ve got everything you need out there, all the baits. Live shrimp’s good.

Also Calcasieu Point, they’re now open seven days a week. But on the weekends they’re open a little later, until 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

So either one of those two places, you’re gonna have a chance at some really nice fish.”

What Bait to Use

“Live shrimp is the best.

They also have bait shrimp or dead shrimp. You can tip that on some plastic sometimes, I call that the shrimp cheater.

And you can catch those flounders. Some good whitebait will have those flounder almost bouncing off the bottom.”

Tip of the Week

“If you’re gonna clean a flounder, use a wire brush. The wire brush gets those scales off, fillet them down, kind of flair it out, put a little stuffing in there, and bake those.”

Fishing in Lacassine

“Lacassine’s been good if you can get around in Lacassine with the lack of rain we’ve been having. The water’s low there right now. Still catching fish off the bank, but be careful while you’re out there. If you can get back to your spots the fishing’s still good there for the bass.”

Toledo Bend

“Buddy of mine caught a really good mess of bream. White perch are still on the brush beds out there. The bass have moved out to about 10 to 20 feet of water. Their spawn is out so they’ve moved out to deeper water. But I’ll tell you what, with these new depth finders you can find those fish out there and have a great trip.”

Friends of Ben Terry Fundraiser

“We want to be able to raise enough money that he won’t have to worry about paying deductibles. He won’t have to worry about traveling back and forth. This could be a long haul for him.

A buddy of mine, we raised over $100,000 for his benefit and he’s been fighting cancer for the last four years. So we don’t know how long this is gonna go on with Ben.

So, we want to take care of Ben. It’s gonna be a great event on June 4th.

There’s gonna be great music too, on both sides of the live auction at 1 p.m. We’ve got some really good items.

We’ve got an autographed Rodrigue, Blue Dog print that Lee Mallett donated. Dustin Hebert donated these really nice wood flags that they have, they’re beautiful. We’ve got all kinds of prints, hunting trips, guns, and different things. It’s gonna be a great live auction.

It will be air-conditioned. It’s in the burton coliseum. We’ll have all the food and beverages you’ll need to have a great time and help out Ben.

We’re still accepting donated auction items. You can contact me, 337-488-4848. I’ll make sure that items get to the right spot.

We’ll have a silent and live auction so we’ll take what you’ve got.

The fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to about 6 p.m.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.