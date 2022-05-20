Sports Person of the Week - Jayla Mason

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jayla Mason isn’t one to let her mouth do the talking, rather, Mason makes her statements on the track. Her voice was loud and proud at the LHSAA track and field state tournament earlier this month, as she took home three gold medals— the most in Southwest Louisiana.

“It felt awesome because I did ten times better than last year,” said Mason. “It makes me feel proud to represent my school with all the support from the staff and faculty and the student body.”

Head track coach Shaka Strong believes that Mason already shows some of the traits associated with what it means to be a champion.

“She’s fierce she does not want to lose. So, she looks like a true champion out there, Strong said. “She’s a good example of someone to follow.”

After suffering a right tibia fracture last off-season, Mason used that to fuel her return to the track in 2022. As a result, she brought home gold medals in three different events while setting new school records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

“It was remarkable seeing Jayla come back from her injury showing the perseverance and the character that she showed. She’s able to lock in and stay the course and get the job done.”

Mason endured physical therapy and kept the thought of competing this season at the forefront of her mind, and as a result she’s now a state champion in three different events.

“I had to attend PT three times a week because I wanted to get back on the track real bad,” Mason said. “It made me feel proud of myself because that happened throughout the year with my injury and getting back on the track later on in the season.”

With another two years left in her high school career, Mason is excited about what she can accomplish in the future.

“I’m going for 4 championships and a team title” Mason added.

