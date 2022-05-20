50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sports Person of the Week - Jayla Mason

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jayla Mason isn’t one to let her mouth do the talking, rather, Mason makes her statements on the track. Her voice was loud and proud at the LHSAA track and field state tournament earlier this month, as she took home three gold medals— the most in Southwest Louisiana.

“It felt awesome because I did ten times better than last year,” said Mason. “It makes me feel proud to represent my school with all the support from the staff and faculty and the student body.”

Head track coach Shaka Strong believes that Mason already shows some of the traits associated with what it means to be a champion.

“She’s fierce she does not want to lose. So, she looks like a true champion out there, Strong said. “She’s a good example of someone to follow.”

After suffering a right tibia fracture last off-season, Mason used that to fuel her return to the track in 2022. As a result, she brought home gold medals in three different events while setting new school records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

“It was remarkable seeing Jayla come back from her injury showing the perseverance and the character that she showed. She’s able to lock in and stay the course and get the job done.”

Mason endured physical therapy and kept the thought of competing this season at the forefront of her mind, and as a result she’s now a state champion in three different events.

“I had to attend PT three times a week because I wanted to get back on the track real bad,” Mason said. “It made me feel proud of myself because that happened throughout the year with my injury and getting back on the track later on in the season.”

With another two years left in her high school career, Mason is excited about what she can accomplish in the future.

“I’m going for 4 championships and a team title” Mason added.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
CPSO releases name of contract worker killed at Phillips 66
Deion McTier, Lake Charles and Bailey Tolbert, DeQuincy.
Police chase ends with two arrested on June Street

Latest News

mcneese
Top-seeded Cowboys power past No. 8 UIW to advance to the winner’s bracket
Jayla Mason Sports Person of the Week #SWLApreps
Sports Person of the Week Jayla Mason #SWLApreps
LSU Tigers
LSU’s five home runs lead them to 13-2 rout over No. 21 Vanderbilt
Kade Morris, McNeese baseball
Top-seeded Cowboys power past No. 8 UIW to advance to the winner’s bracket